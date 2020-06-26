BREAKING | NSW Labor MP raided by federal police over alleged China connection

The home and offices of NSW Upper House MP Shaoquett Moselmane has been raided by Australian Federal Police.

The AFP and Attorney-General are investigating connections Mr Moselmane has with outside influences.

Chinese government agents are alleged to have infiltrated Mr Moselmane’s office in order to influence Australian politics, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Mr Moselmane has been criticised at length in the past for praising the Chinese government, including a controversial speech in which he called on China to create a “new world order”.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has stripped Mr Moselmane of his party membership.

“He will not sit in our caucus, and this investigation needs to run its course,” she said.

Image: Sydney Morning Herald/Kate Geraghty