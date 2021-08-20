2GB
Labor MP pushes back on ‘aggressive and radical’ plan to discourage lockdowns

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Labor MP pushes back on ‘aggressive and radical’ plan to discourage lockdowns

The federal government has threatened premiers COVID disaster payments will be cut off if they continue to lock down their states after the vaccination target has been reached.

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight such a move would be “a bridge too far”.

“That sounds pretty radical to me, and pretty aggressive, and I hope it never comes to that.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor remained hopeful such a punishment won’t be necessary, despite the rumblings of the WA and ACT leaders in particular.

“I hope it never comes to that, too.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full Question Time segment

Image: Nine News, Getty

Deborah Knight
