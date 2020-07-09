2GB
Labor MP fighting to approve stalled coal mine

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Joel Fitzgibbon

A Labor MP is pushing for the approval of the stalled New Acland coal mine, putting himself at odds with his Queensland colleagues.

The company behind the mine, New Hope Group, has been attempting to progress to stage three of the New Acland project for almost 13 years amid staunch opposition from environmentalists and farmers.

Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Resources, Joel Fitzgibbon told Ray Hadley “it’s crazy and someone has to fix it” because if this stalls any longer it will impact more than just direct job losses.

“It’s just not the 300 jobs Ray, it’s the knock-on effect… thousands of jobs right across Queensland will be impacted if this thing goes south.

“And in the not too distant future when investors take a look at Australia and see that it can take 13 years and still not get a decision, well they’ll just decide to take their money and their jobs elsewhere.”

Ray Hadley
