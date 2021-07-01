Labor implore NSW government to introduce new paid leave for public servants

The state Opposition are backing calls to introduce paid vaccination leave for public sector workers, including health professionals and teachers.

There are concerns without paid leave, midday vacancies for vaccination appointments at GPs and hubs are unviable.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns dismissed concerns such a program would be a waste of taxpayer money.

“This is a commonsense opportunity for the NSW government,” he told Jim Wilson.

“We have to think about the implications of, for example, a paramedic or a nurse having the disease and inadvertently … passing it on to somebody in the community.

“Ultimately, we need to get this done quickly.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview