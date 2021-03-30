Labor claim confidence in carbon-neutral manufacturing ambitions

Senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek has expressed confidence in Australia’s ability to develop a low-emissions manufacturing sector.

At the ALP’s national conference, the party has agreed to make a $15 billion reconstruction fund part of its policy platform at the next election.

Ms Plibersek told Clinton Maynard some of that money will be spent helping industries “decarbonise”.

“We want businesses to invest here in Australia, we want them to create jobs, [and] this fund will be available to back them.”

She believes solar-powered factories will pave the way forward for domestic infrastructure manufacturing.

“The best way that we can get more, cheap energy into our markets is to invest more in renewables.”

