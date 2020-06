Kurt Gidley wants everyone to get behind the Beanie For Brain Cancer round.

The Knights legend has been hands-on with the Mark Hughes Foundation, even heading to Everest base camp with a host of Newcastle champions.

Over 110 thousand beanies have been sold, with 200 million dollars raised in this week alone, with all funds going to brain cancer research.

To donate or buy a beanie, go to markhughesfoundation.com.au