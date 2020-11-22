Koala count to help preserve habitats across the country
Environment Minister Sussan Ley has unveiled a plan to count koalas across the country to establish a reliable database for states to refer to.
The $18 million policy is a population census to identify key habitat areas across Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
Ms Ley told Ben Fordham this will help state governments make decisions in the future.
“We want the big picture.”
Image: Getty