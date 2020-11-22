2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Koala count to help preserve habitats across the country

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Sussan Ley
Article image for Koala count to help preserve habitats across the country

Environment Minister Sussan Ley has unveiled a plan to count koalas across the country to establish a reliable database for states to refer to.

The $18 million policy is a population census to identify key habitat areas across Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

Ms Ley told Ben Fordham this will help state governments make decisions in the future.

“We want the big picture.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873