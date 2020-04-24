Kiwis join Aussies in driveway dawn services

New Zealand is moving out of total lockdown, but Kiwis will still be celebrating ANZAC Day at home this year.

Ryan Bridge, host of NZ’s Magic Talk Drive, joins Ben every Friday and says he’s looking forward to finally going to a McDonald’s drive thru when New Zealand’s tough restrictions are eased next week.

“I’m wrapped, because we’re so close to getting out of our straightjacket lockdown, into more of a corset.”

Mr Bridge says New Zealanders are looking forward to celebrating a social-distanced ANZAC Day in much the same way as Australians, having a 6am minute of silence outside their homes.

“We’ll be out there as well, we’ll have the Last Post.

“I don’t think we’re told to light candles, but I do like the idea.”

Image: Getty