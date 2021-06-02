2GB
Kids say the darndest things! These stories gave us a good chuckle!

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Kids say the darndest things! These stories gave us a good chuckle!

It’s often said there’s no such thing as a stupid question. 

But with studies showing toddlers ask as many as 300 questions a day, not every thought can be a winner.

During her show today, Deborah Knight mentioned a Tweet by co-worker Julian King chronicling a conversation with his son.

Naturally, the anecdote prompted a flurry of amusing stories from listeners, which you can hear by pressing PLAY below…

What’s the strangest comment or question you’ve ever received?

You can let Deborah know by writing to Afternoons. 

 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
