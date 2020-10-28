Kevin Rudd says he never met Jeffrey Epstein amid donation revelation

Kevin Rudd says he was “blindsided” by revelations paedophile Jeffrey Epstein donated $650,000 to the International Peace Institute, which Mr Rudd chaired for six years.

The former prime minister told Ben Fordham he does “not recall ever meeting this person”.

He says he ordered the money be donated to programs supporting victims of human trafficking and sexual assault.

“As soon as the board became aware we acted.

“We decided it was wrong, simply because of the appalling nature of Epstein’s record.”

Image: Getty/Anthony Devlin – PA Images