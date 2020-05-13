Kevin Rudd nominates himself to be Alan Jones’ replacement

Ben Fordham has some competition for the coveted breakfast slot – none other than former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

“I hear there’s an opening 2GB,” the former Labor leader tweeted.

“Just letting Peter Costello and the team know that I’m available.”

It might be advantageous to have a bilingual host, Ben pointed out, as Mr Rudd could double bill for ads in Mandarin Chinese and English.

Mr Rudd’s previous profanity-laden outbursts from behind the mic would certainly make him “quite entertaining”, Ben said.

“Really, when I think about it, would he be fit for radio? Because on that occasion, he was being pre-recorded, and what we do here is live and unfiltered!”

Listeners aren’t quite as fond of the idea though, it seems.

“Kevin Rudd, when he was on 60 Minutes, his own dog didn’t even like him – it ran the other way!” said caller Mark.

“I think your job’s safe for now.”

