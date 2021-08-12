Kenyan national allegedly attacks officers in Sydney hotel quarantine

Two NSW Police senior specialist constables have allegedly been attacked by a COVID-positive woman in hotel quarantine.

The woman, believed to be a Kenyan national, was reportedly having a medical episode and needed to be taken to hospital.

She allegedly lashed out at the two officers and NSW Health staff inside the hotel when they attempted to transport her to hospital.

One of the senior constables was allegedly bitten through his protective gear and the other spat on.

The officers have been placed in a hotel quarantine facility for the next five days.

It’s believed the incident is related to a mental health issue.

“How do we get a Kenyan national in hotel quarantine?” Ray questioned.

Press PLAY below to hear Ray reveal the story



Image: Getty