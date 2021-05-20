Ken Sutcliffe urges coaches to get on board with high tackle crackdown

Legendary sports presenter Ken Sutcliffe has joined Mark Levy live in the studio, weighing in on the NRL’s high tackle crackdown.

Ken commended Peter V’landys for the tough stance, telling Mark previous administrators “[didn’t] have the stomach for the fight” with players and coaches.

“There’s no easy way of enforcing this.

“I love it when a commentator says ‘that was a beautiful grass-cutting tackle’, but I hear all the time – and I’m not blaming anybody – ‘that was a great ball and all tackle’.

“Somewhere, there is a little bit of middle ground.”

