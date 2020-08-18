Keen-eyed listeners spot mystery ‘line of lights’ in the sky

If you spotted what looked look a “line of lights” or trail of satellites in the sky early this morning, you weren’t alone.

At about 4.45am, Ben Fordham was alerted to an unusual line of satellites in the eastern sky.

Listener Anthony confirmed it was “slow-moving” while another listener reported it looked like a line of lights.

But listener Paul was on the money, questioning if Elon Musk had anything to do with it.

So Ben sought the advice of space expert Dr Brad Tucker, who had the answer.

Press PLAY to hear the full explanation

RELATED

Image: Getty