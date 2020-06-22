Kearney sacking could trigger mass exodus of coaches says Billy Slater

Billy Slater has expressed his support for “good friend” Stephen Kearney following the NZ Warriors coach’s shock sacking.

Kearney’s three-and-a-half year stint with the Warriors ended in a humiliating fashion, less than a day after his team lost 40-12 to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“I really feel for him … we’ve got sympathy for [the Warriors] but we’re in a results-driven business,” Billy told Mark Levy.

“When you’re the head coach of an organisation and your team is inconsistent, unfortunately this is where it ends up.”

Billy said he’s concerned the sacking may trigger a mass exodus of coaches from troubled teams.

“The Warriors are the first to move here … They’ll have first crack at the market.”

Reflecting on last Thursday night’s Broncos-Knights match, Billy told Mark the sin-binning of prop Patrick Carrigan was more than justified.

“I really like Patrick Carrigan, I like the way he goes about his football … but this can’t be in our game.

“I think a lengthy suspension should be on the cards for anyone who hits anyone in the back late.”

Image: NRL on Nine