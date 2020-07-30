2GB
Johnathan Thurston ‘extremely proud’ of outspoken Latrell Mitchell

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Indigenous RoundJOHNATHAN THURSTONLatrell Mitchellrugby league featured

Latrell Mitchell will return tonight for the South Sydney Rabbitohs to kick off the NRL’s Indigenous Round.

Johnathan Thurston told Mark Levy he’s “extremely proud” of Mitchell for speaking out against the racist abuse he’s received from online trolls.

“He is a proud Indigenous man; he’s very comfortable in his own skin and no doubt he’s starting to become a leader of men.

“It’s great that he’s playing for a club … that have such a big Indigenous following and fanbase.

“There’s no place for racism in any part of society, let alone rugby league.”

Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs/Official website

