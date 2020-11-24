John Millman outlines bare minimum for Australian Open players
Australian tennis pro John Millman says the practicalities of meeting the 2021 Australian Open schedule are more urgent than players’ training requirements.
He told James Bracey and Todd Woodbridge a decision is needed as soon as possible to allow international stars to organise their travel, with a month out from the event being the “absolute, last minute deadline”.
“Then when we get into that bubble, as long as we can train, I do think that players could go straight in and play a grand slam.
“It’s not easy, but … this is what we’ve been doing for the last four months.”
Image: Getty