John Howard says Donald Trump ‘can’t escape blame’ on Afghanistan crisis

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Former prime minister John Howard says America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan “leaves a lot to be desired”.

John Howard had initially sent Australian soldiers to Afghanistan after 9/11.

Donald Trump has criticised the withdrawal of American soldiers saying it “has humiliated America”.

He told Ben Fordham Mr Trump “can’t escape blame”.

“He made the terrible mistake of saying that America was going before he secured any kind of understanding or deal with the Taliban.

“That’s a pretty ordinary way of negotiating with a ruthless mob such as that.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/ Hanna Lassen/ Jamie Squire

