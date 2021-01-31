John Barilaro declares WA Premier ‘should be embarrassed’ as state locks down

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has called out the “arrogance” of the WA Premier as the state is plunged into a five-day lockdown.

Western Australia hasn’t had a single COVID-19 case in the last 10 months and has kept its border largely shut off to the rest of the country.

But a new case has led to a five-day lockdown in parts of the state.

Mr Barilaro told Ray Hadley NSW has been copping lectures from Premier Mark McGowan since the start of the pandemic.

“The arrogance of Premier McGowan, I’ve got to be honest, is at the heart of all this.

“When he was lecturing everyone else he needed to have a good look at his own system and, today, I think he should be embarrassed.”

