Health expert explains why WA’s lockdown isn’t an overreaction

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Andrew MillerNick Talley
Article image for Health expert explains why WA’s lockdown isn’t an overreaction

Parts of WA are in a five-day lockdown after a male hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The lockdown in the Perth metropolitan area, the Peel region and the South West region will run for five days until 6pm on Friday.

The Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham there are concerns the worker could have caught the UK strain of the virus.

“If this takes hold in the community it could be a real disaster.

“I think that’s why there’s been this arguable overreaction, but I’d say probably reasonable reaction.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Australian Medical Association (WA) President Dr Andrew Miller told Ben Fordham the lockdown is a “wake up call” for the state.

“We’re not panicking about it, but if you don’t respect this thing it’s like a football team- it’ll whip ya.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
