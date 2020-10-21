John Barilaro decides his fate after reaching career crossroads

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says he’s “feeling fresh” after four weeks of mental health leave.

The Nationals leader had been suffering in his personal life, and told Ray Hadley he “hit rock bottom” just over a week into his time off.

“[I] realised that I’d been running on empty for probably three or four months.

“It [was] time for me to have a break, otherwise I was going to probably end up exiting this game.”

He told Ray he realises in retrospect some of his recent actions “weren’t perfect” and “erratic to some”, but says he has no regrets.

“I’m feeling so fresh, the best I have felt, I don’t know, for years. [My] head is so clear.”

