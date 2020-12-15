Joe Hildebrand reveals shock home invasion amid concerning new statistics

Joe Hildebrand has had a frightening epiphany this morning, learning his home was robbed overnight while he and his family slept.

Joe recounted the nightmarish situation to listeners.

“Someone had come in, walked into our house while I was obviously still asleep on the couch, and made off with my wallet, with my watch, with my wife’s handbag.”

In new research exclusively provided to Summer Afternoons, NRMA Insurance have found more than a third (38 per cent) of Australians are leaving their home unsecured.

Less than one in four Aussies surveyed have installed security cameras, while one in five have a burglar alarm.

Fewer still have made use of a house-sitter for their holidays.

NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Luke Gallagher explained that while burglary claims have halved this year, Aussies are taking more risks with the safety of their property.

“I think that’s a symptom of us being at home, and being a bit complacent, Joe.”

Image: Getty