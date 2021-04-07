Joe Hildebrand declares war on New Zealand, unleashes Australia’s ‘secret weapon’

Joe Hildebrand has “unilaterally declared war on New Zealand” after being “provoked” by their national carrier.

The Air New Zealand full-page newspaper ad cheekily taunts Kiwis into coming home now the trans-Tasman bubble has been established.

Infuriated, Joe enlisted Lambassador Sam Kekovich, given his expertise in the area, to be Australia’s secret weapon.

However, Sam surprised Joe with a rather diplomatic response to the “menial argy-bargy”.

“You know they’ve been the masters of ambush marketing and subterfuge … we shouldn’t be responding to it.

“You and I both know the capital of New Zealand is where? Bondi.

“It’s another opportunity for us to once again demonstrate our social conscience!”

