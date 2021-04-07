2GB
Joe Hildebrand declares war on New Zealand, unleashes Australia’s ‘secret weapon’

1 hour ago
Joe Hildebrand
Joe Hildebrand has “unilaterally declared war on New Zealand” after being “provoked” by their national carrier.

The Air New Zealand full-page newspaper ad cheekily taunts Kiwis into coming home now the trans-Tasman bubble has been established.

Infuriated, Joe enlisted Lambassador Sam Kekovich, given his expertise in the area, to be Australia’s secret weapon.

However, Sam surprised Joe with a rather diplomatic response to the “menial argy-bargy”.

“You know they’ve been the masters of ambush marketing and subterfuge … we shouldn’t be responding to it.

“You and I both know the capital of New Zealand is where? Bondi.

“It’s another opportunity for us to once again demonstrate our social conscience!”

