Joe Burns ‘almost untenable’ for Australia’s first Test

Australian cricket great Mark Taylor has declared “it’s almost untenable” to select Joe Burns for Australia’s first Test against India.

Despite being an incumbent, Mark told Peter Psaltis, Burns’ performance has not been up to scratch during the three-day Tour, making him a risk in Test cricket if he can’t “get his head right”.

“The dismissals are of concern. The other thing that concerns me is that every player – me included – have these runs of outs, and there’s no doubt you lose confidence.

“All of a sudden, making runs seems really difficult.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full