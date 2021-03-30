Jodi McKay reacts as health union severs ties with NSW Labor

The Health Services Union has officially cut ties with the NSW Labor Party, with Secretary Gerard Hayes criticising the party’s effectiveness.

Ms McKay denied the uncoupling has destabilisied her leadership of the party, telling Clinton Maynard she’s not angry.

“That’s the decision that they’ve made, and I respect that.

“The fact is that the union remains a part of the broader labour movement, and we will continue to work with them.

“There are many unions that aren’t affiliated with the Labor Party, it is not unusual.”

NSW Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told Clinton the affiliation was worth $250,000 in donations annually.

“For us to contribute members’ money to any political party, it’s really incumbent on us to make sure that that money is spent wisely.

“We are not getting the value for money, and we believe that we can probably do things ourselves … that will actually deliver outcomes.”

Despite the relationship breakdown, Mr Hayes stressed the union is “absolutely not” now supporting the Coalition.

