2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jodi McKay reacts as health union severs ties with NSW Labor

2 hours ago
First with Clinton Maynard
HSUJODI MCKAYNSW LaborUnions
Article image for Jodi McKay reacts as health union severs ties with NSW Labor

The Health Services Union has officially cut ties with the NSW Labor Party, with Secretary Gerard Hayes criticising the party’s effectiveness.

Ms McKay denied the uncoupling has destabilisied her leadership of the party, telling Clinton Maynard she’s not angry.

“That’s the decision that they’ve made, and I respect that.

“The fact is that the union remains a part of the broader labour movement, and we will continue to work with them.

“There are many unions that aren’t affiliated with the Labor Party, it is not unusual.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

NSW Health Services Union Secretary Gerard Hayes told Clinton the affiliation was worth $250,000 in donations annually.

“For us to contribute members’ money to any political party, it’s really incumbent on us to make sure that that money is spent wisely.

“We are not getting the value for money, and we believe that we can probably do things ourselves … that will actually deliver outcomes.”

Despite the relationship breakdown, Mr Hayes stressed the union is “absolutely not” now supporting the Coalition.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

First with Clinton Maynard
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873