Jodi McKay holds firm despite calls for her to step down

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay insists she will remain as Labor leader after a potential contender for the top job resigned from shadow cabinet.

Labor MP Chris Minns has resigned from shadow cabinet after a “dirt file” on him was circulated by someone from the Deputy leader’s office.

The staff member who distributed the information has lost his job.

Ms McKay told Ben Fordham she has the support of the caucus to remain leader.

“This is the third time Chris is putting himself up.

“If he has the support of his colleagues, fair enough. But he doesn’t.”

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse