JobKeeper loss takes immediate effect for devastated BridgeClimb operators

The loss of the JobKeeper scheme has already forced those employed in the tourism industry out of work.

BridgeClimb operator Dave Hammon revealed to Clinton Maynard after their JobKeeper payments ran out, nine people had to be made redundant.

Between BridgeClimb and Mr Hammon’s other business, Scenic World in the Blue Mountains, 65 per cent of visitors are international travellers.

“Everybody who works at Bridgeclimb now, except three people … are all part time.

“I run BridgeClimb with my sister Anthea … and it’s been really hard to have to let a lot of these people go.”

Image: Getty