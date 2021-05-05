Jimmy Barnes’ heartwarming connection to industry icon Michael Gudinski

Jimmy Barnes has spoken about the loss of one of his great friends Michael Gudinski, admitting he still has his number in his phone.

Gudinski was one of the most influential figures in Australian music history, having formed Mushroom Records and Frontier Touring, and launching countless international careers.

Jimmy Barnes told Deborah Knight he would have loved to work on his new album, Flesh and Blood, with the late icon.

“I got to play him the record about two weeks before he passed away.

“So I feel that connection still with Michael for this record.”

