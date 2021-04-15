Jim Wilson’s tip for ‘politically correct do-gooders’ amid media smears

Bluey is just the tip of the iceberg, with one of Jim Wilson’s favourite TV shows also recently targeted by the PC brigade.

Idris Elba’s titular character in Luther is in the firing line for alleged ‘inauthenticity’, with the BBC’s Head of Creative Diversity criticising the character for not having Black friends or eating Caribbean food.

“Is it just me, or does that sound more racist than anything?” Jim commented.

“I’ve got a tip for all you politically correct do-gooders out there: drop off.

“There’s enough in the world to worry about right now … let us enjoy our favourite shows in peace!”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Turner