Children’s show ‘Bluey’ dogged by diversity critique

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Beverley Wangbluey
Australia’s favourite children’s show Bluey is copping backlash from ABC journalist Beverley Wang, who is arguing the cartoon’s characters lack diversity. 

In an opinion piece published on the ABC website, Ms Wang wrote: “Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey’s Brisbane?”

Mark Levy was not swayed by Ms Wang’s words.

“I don’t mean to be rude to Beverley Wang, but it’s a blue dog,” he said. “It’s a cartoon! What’s next?

“Ms Wang, are you going to be unhappy at the fact there aren’t any German Shepherds or French Bulldogs? Does that make Bluey racist?

“I’m beyond the point where I get angry about it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mark Levy’s comments in full 

