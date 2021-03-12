Jim Wilson takes aim at Clover Moore’s ‘absolutely ludicrous’ experiment

Sydney Lord Mayor Clove Moore is facing renewed fury from inner Sydneysiders, especially the elderly and less physically able.

The residents of Portland Street in Zetland are the latest to lose their 90 parking spaces to a new bike lane, a move Jim Wilson described as “absolutely ludicrous”.

“Clover Moore’s time as Lord Mayor has well and truly reached its use-by date.

“The residents … deserve better, as do the rest of us ratepayers who have been let down by a Lord Mayor who’s turning the city into a disaster zone.”

Zetland resident Jodie Sheather told Jim it’s a further insult to those already forced to contend with years of construction, and exposes the Lord Mayor’s hypocrisy.

“We have moved here because there was parking, and the salt in the wound is that you’ve got Green Square town centre 200 metres away, all lined with beautiful new streets.

“Put the bike lane on that! … There’s an alternative, and it was never considered.

“I’m sure [Clover Moore] doesn’t turn up to the opening of a new centre on the back of a bike.”

Lord mayoral candidate Dr Kerryn Phelps told Jim she’s heard from a number of elderly and disabled residents left isolated by the loss of parking spaces.

“It’s not just an inconvenience, it’s a real impact on people’s quality of life.”

Image: Jenny Evans/Getty Images