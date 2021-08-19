Jim Wilson shares flashback to ’90s newsroom in tribute to ‘larger than life’ colleague

Former TCN Channel Nine news director Paul Fenn died today.

Jim Wilson described his former boss as a very decent man, and a great newsman.

“He was a larger than life character.

“Along with Ian Cook, who was a legendary news director, and fronted by Brian Henderson, 9 News Sydney was a formidable team and their legacy lives on.”

Another former member of the late 80s/early 90s newsroom shared a photo of the team in their golden years.

Paul Fenn is pictured on the far left of the image below, and a young Jim can be seen in the middle row, third from the right.

(Click to enlarge):

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s tribute to ‘Fenny’