2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Jim Wilson shares flashback to ’90..

Jim Wilson shares flashback to ’90s newsroom in tribute to ‘larger than life’ colleague

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
9 NewsNews mediaPaul Fenn
Article image for Jim Wilson shares flashback to ’90s newsroom in tribute to ‘larger than life’ colleague

Former TCN Channel Nine news director Paul Fenn died today. 

Jim Wilson described his former boss as a very decent man, and a great newsman.

“He was a larger than life character.

“Along with Ian Cook, who was a legendary news director, and fronted by Brian Henderson, 9 News Sydney was a formidable team and their legacy lives on.”

Another former member of the late 80s/early 90s newsroom shared a photo of the team in their golden years.

Paul Fenn is pictured on the far left of the image below, and a young Jim can be seen in the middle row, third from the right.

(Click to enlarge):

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s tribute to ‘Fenny’

 

Jim Wilson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873