Jim Wilson hits out at Opposition’s ‘anti-Scott Morrison agenda’

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Women in Parliament
Article image for Jim Wilson hits out at Opposition’s ‘anti-Scott Morrison agenda’

Jim Wilson has defended the Prime Minister’s response to growing pressure over Parliament House’s toxic culture for women.

Jim commended Scott Morrison on his display of “raw emotion” at his press conference, and pointed out women’s safety is an issue Australia-wide, not just in parliament.

“To the federal Opposition … please, can we drop the anti-Scott Morrison agendas, and stopped blurring the lines?

“We need bipartisan support to get the house in order!”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
