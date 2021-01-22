Jim Wilson hits out at next Companion of the Order of Australia’s ‘vile’ language

Australian tennis legend Margaret Court is to be made a Companion of the Order of Australia on Australia Day, but the decision has sparked significant backlash.

Over many years, Ms Court has faced anger over comments which Jim Wilson said are “vile” and “amount to hatred”.

He declared while her skills as a sportswoman are to be acknowledged and respected, the way she has expressed her views make her ineligible for such a high honour.

“Margaret Court is a tennis champion, but her views on homosexuality and same sex marriage is something that I find disrespectful and hurtful.

“Australia Day is all about inclusiveness, so how can we give our highest honour to someone who’s compared homosexuality to Hitler?

“I’m all for freedom of speech, but I’m not for hatred.”

Image: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images