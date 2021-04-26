Jim Wilson hits back at developer in on-air feud over occupation of Bondi

Jim Wilson has confronted the man behind a proposed private club on Bondi Beach.

Despite pushback last year and criticism of the ‘unAustralianess’ of the proposal, Jim was shocked to learn the developer, Janek Gazecki, is still pushing ahead.

“Bondi belongs to all of us.”

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes told Jim there is no chance the DA for Amalfi Beach Club will be approved by the landowners: the people of Sydney.

“It doesn’t really matter how good this application is, it’s the thin edge of the wedge.

“Once we allow one bit of our sand to be privatised … before long you do have the situation like they have in Italy.

“It sets an ugly precedent.”

Mr Gazecki called in to defend his “activation”, telling Jim the Amalfi Beach Club would leave 97 per cent of the sand unoccupied.

Entry to the club itself would be free, however reservation of a cabana would cost $80, and a beer $12.

He argued the approved Taste of Manly pop-up, a two day event, should not receive different treatment, despite Amalfi’s four-month occupation.

“I don’t think you should be there full-stop, Janek,” Jim hit back.

“The one great thing that I love about this country, and this city, is that I can go to any beach and I can sit there with the kids, and it’s free.

“That’s the Australian way.”

Image: Urban Polo via The Sun-Herald