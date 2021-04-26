2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Wilson hits back at developer in on-air feud over occupation of Bondi

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Amalfi Beach ClubBondi Beach
Article image for Jim Wilson hits back at developer in on-air feud over occupation of Bondi

Jim Wilson has confronted the man behind a proposed private club on Bondi Beach.

Despite pushback last year and criticism of the ‘unAustralianess’ of the proposal, Jim was shocked to learn the developer, Janek Gazecki, is still pushing ahead.

“Bondi belongs to all of us.”

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes told Jim there is no chance the DA for Amalfi Beach Club will be approved by the landowners: the people of Sydney.

“It doesn’t really matter how good this application is, it’s the thin edge of the wedge.

“Once we allow one bit of our sand to be privatised … before long you do have the situation like they have in Italy.

“It sets an ugly precedent.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mr Gazecki called in to defend his “activation”, telling Jim the Amalfi Beach Club would leave 97 per cent of the sand unoccupied.

Entry to the club itself would be free, however reservation of a cabana would cost $80, and a beer $12.

He argued the approved Taste of Manly pop-up, a two day event, should not receive different treatment, despite Amalfi’s four-month occupation.

“I don’t think you should be there full-stop, Janek,” Jim hit back.

“The one great thing that I love about this country, and this city, is that I can go to any beach and I can sit there with the kids, and it’s free.

“That’s the Australian way.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Urban Polo via The Sun-Herald

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873