Ben Fordham slams privatisation plan for Bondi Beach

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Waverley Council

A Sydney council is considering blocking off a part of Bondi Beach for exclusive luxury use.

Amalfi Beach Club has applied to Waverley Council for permission to rope off a 30m by 40m stretch of sand on Bondi Beach for high-net-worth individuals to drink cocktails and eat gourmet food.

A spot in the luxury cabanas would cost $80 for a two-hour booking, excluding food and drinks.

“This is just not something we do in Australia!” Ben Fordham said.

“I know it’s normal in other parts of the world when you have a pleb section and a VIP section … but we do things differently down under.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Image: Getty

