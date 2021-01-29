Jim Wilson calls out NZ’s ‘concerning silence’ amid China comments

Jim Wilson has called out the New Zealand government’s handling of China amid criticism from across the Tasman.

NZ’s “clueless” trade minister was emboiled in controversy when he advised Australia to follow NZ’s lead in showing “respect” to China.

Apologising was “the least he can do”, Jim said.

“It’s amazing what a little bit of money can make a so-called trusted ally say.”

Jim also pointed out New Zealand was the only Five Eyes nation that didn’t condemn the mass arrest of Hong Kong politicians and activists.

“Their silence on the issue is very, very concerning.”

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Executive Director Peter Jennings turned the NZ minister’s comments back on him, demanding he treat Australia more diplomatically.

“It was a really very silly intervention on his part.

“If New Zealand thinks it can run a sort of low-key relationship with China, the thing they need to be worried about is … how [that’s] playing out in Canberra.”

