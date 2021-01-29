2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jim Wilson calls out NZ’s ‘concerning silence’ amid China comments

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ChinaInternational RelationsNew ZealandPeter Jennings
Article image for Jim Wilson calls out NZ’s ‘concerning silence’ amid China comments

Jim Wilson has called out the New Zealand government’s handling of China amid criticism from across the Tasman.

NZ’s “clueless” trade minister was emboiled in controversy when he advised Australia to follow NZ’s lead in showing “respect” to China.

Apologising was “the least he can do”, Jim said.

“It’s amazing what a little bit of money can make a so-called trusted ally say.”

Jim also pointed out New Zealand was the only Five Eyes nation that didn’t condemn the mass arrest of Hong Kong politicians and activists.

“Their silence on the issue is very, very concerning.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Executive Director Peter Jennings turned the NZ minister’s comments back on him, demanding he treat Australia more diplomatically.

“It was a really very silly intervention on his part.

“If New Zealand thinks it can run a sort of low-key relationship with China, the thing they need to be worried about is … how [that’s] playing out in Canberra.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873