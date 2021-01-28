2GB
Ben Fordham slams NZ’s ‘cheap shot’ at Australia over China relations

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Damien O’Connor
Ben Fordham has slammed the New Zealand Trade Minister’s comments after he advised Australia to “show respect” to China. 

After signing an upgraded free trade deal with China, NZ Trade Minister Damien O’Connor offered some advice to Australia during a television interview.

“I can’t speak for Australia and the way it runs its diplomatic relationships but clearly if they were to follow us and show respect, I guess a little more diplomacy from time to time, and be cautious with wording then they, too, hopefully, could be in a similar situation,” he said.

Ben Fordham said it was a “cheap shot”.

“Damien is an imbecile.

“You can cozy up to a ruthless dictatorship, mate, but here in Australia we stand up to bullies.

“The Kiwis, on the other hand, are sucking up like sycophants.”

Ben Fordham
NewsPoliticsWorld
