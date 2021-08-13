Jim Wilson ‘absolutely gobsmacked’ by what NRL clubs consider ‘political’

Jim Wilson has given the Sydney Roosters a shoutout for their proactive vaccination campaign, and come down hard on the clubs failing to follow suit.

Roosters captain James Tedesco and former captain Boyd Cordner last week released a video on social media encouraging fans to get vaccinated.

Jim Wilson contacted other NRL clubs to “gauge their commitment” to posting similar messages.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked when a highly respected club official told me, point blank, he was not prepared to follow the Roosters lead as it was ‘political’.

“Really? Well, it’s not political in my world, it’s about public safety and welfare!”

Image: Getty