Jewish community slams western Sydney mayor’s ‘cruel’ comment

The Jewish community has condemned a western Sydney mayor for his “disgraceful” comments.

Cumberland Mayor Steve Christou likened Sydney’s lockdown to “Nazi Germany”.

He has since apologised for the comment.

But Jewish Board of Deputies CEO Darren Bark told Ray Hadley the Mayor’s comments were “cruel and divisive”.

“Quite frankly, they were beyond the pale, they were cheap, they were ignorant.

“It cheapens the memory of the six million Jews that perished but it also disrespects the 27,000 diggers that lost their lives fighting the Nazi regime.”

