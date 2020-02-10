2GB
JB Hi-Fi Group survives and thrives through retail ‘killing season’

39 mins ago
Brooke Corte
Business FeaturedRichard Murray

The JB Hi-Fi Group has posted impressive half-year results today, sending their share price skyrocketing.

Bucking the retail downturn trend, JB Hi-Fi Group’s sales are up nearly 4 per cent, bringing the group’s net profit to $174 million.

CEO Richard Murray attributes the retailer’s success to in-store customer experience and technology becoming a “mainstay of people’s lives”.

“It’s just non-negotiable nowadays. [Mobile phones] are just such an integral part of our personal ecosystem, and JB’s really at the heart of that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Bloomberg

