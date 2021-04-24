2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Jason Nightingale reflects on why..

Jason Nightingale reflects on why the ANZAC Day Cup is a special day

1 hour ago
Continuous Call Team
NRL
Article image for Jason Nightingale reflects on why the ANZAC Day Cup is a special day

St George Illawarra legend Jason Nightingale says the ANZAC Day Cup between the Dragons and Roosters is a chance to give thanks to those who’ve gone before us.

Nightingale will walk out the ANZAC Day Cup alongside Roosters legend Mitch Aubusson before the two teams meet on Sunday.

The 34-year-old played in 11 straight ANZAC Day games throughout his career.

He told The Continuous Call Team it’s a great day to be part of.

“It’s an awesome moment to reflect and give thanks in your head for those who made the sacrifices,” Nightingale said.

“But also to give gratitude for the fact that we can commemorate and celebrate and remember the sacrifices that came before us.

“And really be grateful that we can celebrate through sport now rather than the sacrifices that were made.”

Sydney Roosters legend Mitch Aubusson played in nine ANZAC Day matches and will also walk out the cup alongside Nightingale tomorrow.

Here’s what he had to say about the special day.

The Roosters and Dragons will kick-off tomorrow at 4:05pm at the SCG.

Image: NRL.

Continuous Call Team
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873