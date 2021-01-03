2GB
  • ‘Jam-packed’ concert crowds raise questions..

‘Jam-packed’ concert crowds raise questions over ‘odd and inconsistent’ rules

14 hours ago
Chris Smith
Article image for ‘Jam-packed’ concert crowds raise questions over ‘odd and inconsistent’ rules

A Human Nature concert on Saturday night sparked anger when images and videos of the crowds failing to socially distance appeared online.

Listener Ian attended the concert at Rooty Hill RSL’s Sydney Coliseum, and told Chris Smith the auditorium was “jam-packed”.

“There was no distancing between people inside; you were touching elbows with the person next to you who you didn’t know.”

West HQ CEO Richard Errington insisted the venue was filled below capacity, selling just over 1200 tickets to the 2000-seat theatre.

“People were sitting side-by-side because they’re permitted to be … because people are forward-facing.”

Chris pointed out the rules seem “odd and inconsistent” with health authorities’ recommendations about social distancing.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

