Jacqui Lambie fires up over ‘out of control’ Indigenous youth crisis

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie has lashed out at activists ignoring crises in Indigenous communities in favour of protesting Australia Day.

The senator is currently staying in Townsville, and became emotional as she described to Jim Wilson the “out of control” Indigenous youth she had witnessed on the streets at night.

“The crap that’s going on with these kids, and everyone’s turning a blind eye … all because they’re colour skin.

“Right now, the only thing they’re doing for those kids up here is making them worse adults.

“It brings tears to your eyes.”

Ms Lambie hit out at Invasion Day protesters, accusing them of “bringing damage to their own children”.

“I find it disgusting, so I’m calling it out.”

Image: Getty Images/Sam Mooy, Getty Images/Zakarij Kaczmarek