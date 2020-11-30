Jacqui Lambie demands Australian government stand up to ‘out of control’ China

Senator Jacqui Lambie has let loose on China for posting an offensive fake image of an Australian soldier threatening an Afghan child.

“Let’s call China for what they are, they’ve hit a whole new low,” the Senator told Jim Wilson.

“These guys are out of control – they are a pack of bullies!

“How much more is Australia going to take from China?”

Ms Lambie has called China out for having a human rights track record “of absolute rubbish” and lambasted the Australian government for relying too heavily on them for trade.

“The problem is for years and years … they’ve built more trade into China instead of looking at other options.

“This is where these politicians in the past have now put us.

“If we’re really going to stand up to them … whatever is left to trade with them will go down the gurgler.

“So, it’s whether or not Australians are going to be prepared to take that.”

Image: Getty / Channel Nine