Jacqui Lambie declares Morrison government has ‘no choice’ but to dump Linda Reynolds

Jacqui Lambie has demanded the Prime Minister and his cabinet own up to the full truth as the Brittany Higgins story deepens.

The Tasmanian Senator told Jim Wilson ministers and their staffers “should be absolutely ashamed of themselves” for failing to act to protect female employees.

“They decided to say ‘I don’t want to deal with this, I’m looking the other way’. That’s what it comes down to.”

Ms Lambie took particular issue with Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ response, accusing her of “tap-dancing” to “cover something up”.

“Come out, show some courage, do what a woman should do [and] stand up for other women!”

Jim Wilson: “So you reckon Linda Reynolds will be gone as the Defence Minister by the end of the week?” Jacqui Lambie: “I don’t think they’ve got any choice. The Prime Minister needs to step up too.”

Ms Lambie’s comments come as a fourth woman reports harassment by the same former Liberal staffer who allegedly raped Brittany Higgins.

