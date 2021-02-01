2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Jacqui Lambie ‘blown away’ by..

Jacqui Lambie ‘blown away’ by Scott Morrison’s failure to deploy ADF

12 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ADFhotel quarantineJacqui LambieThe InfluencersWestern Australia
Article image for Jacqui Lambie ‘blown away’ by Scott Morrison’s failure to deploy ADF

The West Australian government’s hotel quarantine system is under scrutiny after a COVID-19 positive security guard forced the state into lockdown.

The infected security guard’s side gig as an Uber driver has called into question the decision to allow quarantine employees to work secondary jobs.

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson the problem would be solved if the federal government stepped in, and deployed the ADF in place of civilian workers and police.

“I don’t know how many times I have to keep screaming at Scott Morrison to get the military onto these jobs, and he still has not.

“It absolutely blows me away.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: David Gray/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873