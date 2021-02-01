Jacqui Lambie ‘blown away’ by Scott Morrison’s failure to deploy ADF

The West Australian government’s hotel quarantine system is under scrutiny after a COVID-19 positive security guard forced the state into lockdown.

The infected security guard’s side gig as an Uber driver has called into question the decision to allow quarantine employees to work secondary jobs.

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson the problem would be solved if the federal government stepped in, and deployed the ADF in place of civilian workers and police.

“I don’t know how many times I have to keep screaming at Scott Morrison to get the military onto these jobs, and he still has not.

“It absolutely blows me away.”

