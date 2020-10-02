‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: 45 years on from the ‘Thrilla in Manila’
Revered boxing promoter Bob Arum has looked back on the legendary Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier fight on its 45th anniversary.
Mr Arum told James Willis the animosity between the fighters was very real: it was a “seminal fight” that became “crazy political”.
“Ali … was the anti-Vietnam war person that everybody rallied around. That left Frazier, who was apolitical, to be backed by those who favoured the Vietnam war.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before in a prize fight.”
Image: Getty Images/ABC Photo Archives