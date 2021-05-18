‘I’ve had a gutful’: Ray Hadley addresses death threat prompting police investigation
A rugby league fan is facing a lifetime ban from the league after he sent a death threat to Ray Hadley.
The threat came months after the man accused Ray Hadley of “only broadcasting one side of the story” about a footy brawl involving West Wallsend.
NSW Rugby League has stood down the West Wallsend Rugby League Football Club associate after Ray notified them of the email.
“I’ve had a gutful of this sort of thing,” Ray declared.
Ray has referred the email to NSW Police.
