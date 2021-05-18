2GB
‘I’ve had a gutful’: Ray Hadley addresses death threat prompting police investigation

9 hours ago
Ray Hadley
West Wallsend
Article image for ‘I’ve had a gutful’: Ray Hadley addresses death threat prompting police investigation

A rugby league fan is facing a lifetime ban from the league after he sent a death threat to Ray Hadley.

The threat came months after the man accused Ray Hadley of “only broadcasting one side of the story” about a footy brawl involving West Wallsend.

NSW Rugby League has stood down the West Wallsend Rugby League Football Club associate after Ray notified them of the email.

“I’ve had a gutful of this sort of thing,” Ray declared.

Ray has referred the email to NSW Police.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story + the threat Ray received

Ray Hadley
News
