‘I’ve done all I can’: Prime Minister makes desperate plea to Queensland Premier

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called into The Ray Hadley Morning Show with a powerful message for Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Mr Morrison confirmed to Ray Hadley he rang the Queensland Premier earlier, asking her to override the decision preventing a young woman from attending her father’s funeral today.

But the Premier is refusing to back down, declaring she won’t be “bullied” by the Prime Minister.

Sarah (left) with her father.

Mr Morrison was choked up with emotion as he spoke of the loss of his own father.

“It’s not about borders, it’s not about federation, it’s not about politicians, it’s not about elections.

“The only thing that matters today is that Sarah can be with her [family] … while they mourn the passing of their father and husband Bernard.

“I’ve done all I can.

“Just today, please. That’s my plea.”

